Foot Locker price target lowered to $22 from $26 at UBS

UBS analyst Jay Sole lowered the firm’s price target on Foot Locker (FL) to $22 from $26 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Despite the 30% stock decline over the last three months, UBS does not see Foot Locker’s current valuation as attractive, and says the main issue is considerable downside risk. Nike (NKE), Foot Locker’s main brand partner, is struggling, and Foot Locker also faces tough competition from other brands’ DTC channels as well as rivals such as JD Sports (JDDSF), the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.