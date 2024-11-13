FONR Stock Gains Despite Q1 Earnings Dip and Rising Expenses

Shares of FONAR Corporation FONR have gained 3.4% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s -0.3% change over the same timeframe. Over the past month, the stock gained 0.5% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.6% growth.

In first-quarter fiscal 2025, the company saw a 3.4% decrease in total net revenue, which declined to $24.9 million from $25.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. The dip in revenues is largely due to a 14% decline in patient fee revenue, amounting to $7.5 million, down from $8.7 million a year ago.

Income from operations in first-quarter fiscal 2025 also dropped, experiencing a 29.9% decline to $4.6 million from the previous $6.6 million, while net income decreased 25.4% to $4 million compared with $5.4 million last year. Diluted earnings per share followed this downward trend, declining 22% to $0.46 from $0.59 per share in the prior year.

Key Business Metrics

FONAR’s diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA), generated the majority of revenues for the quarter. Revenues from the HMCA segment fell 4% in first-quarter fiscal 2025, down to $22.8 million from $23.8 million in the previous year, attributable primarily to decreased patient fee revenues.

Conversely, revenues from the FONAR segment, which includes product sales, service, and repair fees, increased 5% to $2.2 million from $2.1 million in the prior-year period. The quarter’s total MRI scan volume rose 5% year over year to 53,054 scans, attributed to enhanced operational efficiencies and upgrades in imaging technology.

Management Commentary

FONAR’s President and CEO, Timothy Damadian, noted that while the fiscal first quarter’s scan volume decreased 2.8% from the previous quarter due to Hurricane Helene in Florida, the year-over-year increase in scan volume reflects improvements in efficiency. The CEO highlighted that recent facility upgrades, including the addition of a high-field MRI at FONAR’s Naples, FL location, are anticipated to drive further growth through higher referral rates and reduced patient wait times. Damadian also underscored plans to expand similar upgrades to other high-traffic facilities in New York.

Factors Influencing Results

The quarter saw a notable increase in expenses, particularly in staffing, equipment maintenance, and helium costs, impacting profitability. Total costs and expenses rose 5.6% to $20.4 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 from $19.3 million a year prior. The rise in expenses and the decline in patient fee revenue contributed to the 29.9% drop in operating income. Additionally, the company experienced a 5.4% increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, reaching $5.1 million, largely driven by a new outside billing contract.

Other Developments

FONAR’s ongoing stock repurchase program, initially authorized in September 2022 with a $9 million cap, continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. By the end of the quarter, FONAR had repurchased over 283,770 shares, valued at approximately $4.68 million. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value despite recent revenue challenges. Additionally, the company closed the quarter with a solid balance sheet, reporting $54.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital increase of 1.8% to $124.7 million.

