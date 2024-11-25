Fnac Darty’s Strategic Move in Unieuro Acquisition

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Fnac Darty and RUBY Equity Investment have launched a voluntary public tender and exchange offer for all ordinary shares of Unieuro S.p.A. not already held by them. Recently, they have acquired additional shares, bringing their total ownership to approximately 91.49% of Unieuro’s share capital. This move is part of their strategic effort to consolidate control over the Italian electronics retailer.

