FMR LLC Boosts Stake in Fagron to 4.51%

Fagron has disclosed that FMR LLC’s subsidiary, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, has increased its shareholding to 4.51% in the company, surpassing the 3% notification threshold. This move highlights growing investor interest in Fagron, a global leader in pharmaceutical compounding, which is listed on Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam.

