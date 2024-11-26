FMR LLC Boosts Stake in Fagron to 4.51%

Fagron SA (GB:0HNZ) has released an update.
Fagron has disclosed that FMR LLC’s subsidiary, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, has increased its shareholding to 4.51% in the company, surpassing the 3% notification threshold. This move highlights growing investor interest in Fagron, a global leader in pharmaceutical compounding, which is listed on Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam.
