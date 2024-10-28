News & Insights

F&M Bank Appoints Neil Houff as New Director

October 28, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

An update from F & M Bank ( (FMBM) ) is now available.

F&M Bank Corp. has appointed Neil A. Houff as a director, bringing leadership experience from his role as President of Houff Corporation. His appointment, not tied to any prior arrangements with the company, aligns with F&M Bank’s standard compensation for non-employee directors. This strategic move is expected to enhance the bank’s governance ahead of the next annual shareholders’ meeting.

