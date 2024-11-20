Flywire Appoints Former Visa Exec to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Flywire ( (FLYW) ) has shared an announcement.

Flywire Corporation has appointed Carleigh Jaques, a former Visa executive with extensive experience in financial technology and risk management, to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Her leadership in accelerating Visa’s global fraud detection and expanding digital gateways adds valuable expertise to Flywire’s growth strategy. As Flywire continues to tackle complex payment challenges, Ms. Jaques’ strategic insights are expected to enhance value creation for clients, payers, and shareholders.

See more insights into FLYW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.