Flywire Appoints Former Visa Exec to Board

November 20, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Flywire ( (FLYW) ) has shared an announcement.

Flywire Corporation has appointed Carleigh Jaques, a former Visa executive with extensive experience in financial technology and risk management, to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Her leadership in accelerating Visa’s global fraud detection and expanding digital gateways adds valuable expertise to Flywire’s growth strategy. As Flywire continues to tackle complex payment challenges, Ms. Jaques’ strategic insights are expected to enhance value creation for clients, payers, and shareholders.

