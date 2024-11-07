News & Insights

Stocks

Flynn Gold’s Webinar to Spotlight Golden Ridge Progress

November 07, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flynn Gold Ltd. (AU:FG1) has released an update.

Flynn Gold Ltd. is hosting a live investor webinar on November 11, 2024, where Managing Director Neil Marston will present updates on the Golden Ridge Gold Project in Tasmania, highlighting an exploration target of up to 520,000 ounces of gold. The company, with a market cap of A$7.8 million and a diverse project portfolio in Tasmania and Western Australia, offers investors a chance to engage directly through this event.

For further insights into AU:FG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.