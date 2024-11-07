Flynn Gold’s Webinar to Spotlight Golden Ridge Progress

Flynn Gold Ltd. (AU:FG1) has released an update.

Flynn Gold Ltd. is hosting a live investor webinar on November 11, 2024, where Managing Director Neil Marston will present updates on the Golden Ridge Gold Project in Tasmania, highlighting an exploration target of up to 520,000 ounces of gold. The company, with a market cap of A$7.8 million and a diverse project portfolio in Tasmania and Western Australia, offers investors a chance to engage directly through this event.

