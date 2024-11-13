Flynn Gold Targets New Prospects at Golden Ridge

Flynn Gold Ltd. (AU:FG1) has released an update.

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) has announced an estimated maiden JORC-compliant Exploration Target for its Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania, highlighting potential mineralisation of up to 5.4 million tonnes grading at 4.0g/t Au, translating to up to 520,000 ounces of gold. This exploration target, which remains open in all directions, represents under 30% of the known gold anomaly in the area, with current and future drilling efforts aimed at expanding and converting it into a Mineral Resource. This development positions Flynn Gold as a promising prospect for investors eyeing opportunities in the gold sector.

