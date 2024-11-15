Flux Power Holdings Announces Inventory Restatement and Strategic Focus

Flux Power Holdings ( (FLUX) ) just unveiled an update.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has announced a significant inventory restatement due to $4.9 million in adjustments related to excess and obsolete inventory, impacting multiple fiscal periods. This update, paired with a strategic focus on expanding sales, technology development, and cost management, aims to enhance financial transparency and drive profitability. The company is working diligently to finalize its financial filings, promising exciting growth prospects for investors interested in innovative lithium-ion energy solutions.

