Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $275 from $265 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $275 from $265 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after a “solid Q3 result and raised FY24 guidance” that showcased strong performance, driven by U.S. market dominance and steady growth in international markets. Flutter is well-positioned for sustained growth and cash flow generation and remains a “Benchmark Top Idea,” the analyst added following earnings.

