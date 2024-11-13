Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $275 from $265 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $275 from $265 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after a “solid Q3 result and raised FY24 guidance” that showcased strong performance, driven by U.S. market dominance and steady growth in international markets. Flutter is well-positioned for sustained growth and cash flow generation and remains a “Benchmark Top Idea,” the analyst added following earnings.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLUT:
- Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $305 from $300 at Oppenheimer
- Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $312 from $305 at BTIG
- Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $286 from $273 at Susquehanna
- Flutter Entertainment announces $350M share buyback program
- Flutter Entertainment Launches Major Share Buyback Program
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.