News & Insights

Markets
FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Announces Acquisition Of Initial 56% Stake In NSX Group - Quick Facts

September 13, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT, FLTR.L) announced the acquisition of an initial 56% stake in NSX Group for cash consideration of approximately $350 million. NSX is the number 4 operator in Brazil, with a portfolio of brands which include the Betnacional brand. On a standalone basis, NSX is expected to generate revenue of approximately $256 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $34 million in 2024.

Flutter said the transaction fully aligns with its strategy to invest in leadership positions in international markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.