Flutter Entertainment Announces Acquisition Of Initial 56% Stake In NSX Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT, FLTR.L) announced the acquisition of an initial 56% stake in NSX Group for cash consideration of approximately $350 million. NSX is the number 4 operator in Brazil, with a portfolio of brands which include the Betnacional brand. On a standalone basis, NSX is expected to generate revenue of approximately $256 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $34 million in 2024.

Flutter said the transaction fully aligns with its strategy to invest in leadership positions in international markets.

