Flutter Entertainment to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 25, 2024 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC, a prominent online sports betting and iGaming operator, is set to unveil its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 12, 2024. Investors and analysts can tune into a conference call hosted by Flutter’s management for a detailed review of the results. This announcement could offer valuable insights into the company’s performance and growth strategies in the global market.

Stocks mentioned

FLUT

