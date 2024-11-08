Fluor reports Q3 adjusted EPS 51c, consensus 76c

Reports Q3 revenue $4.09B, consensus $4.74B. “I’m pleased that we are starting to see a robust and sustainable generation of cash that will drive our capital allocation plans,” said David E. Constable, chairman and chief executive officer of Fluor (FLR). “While earnings in the quarter were less than planned due, in part, to certain project delays and cancellations, it does not change our focus on pursuing demand-driven growth opportunities in the markets we serve and on returning cash to shareholders.”

