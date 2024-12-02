News & Insights

Fluor CFO Joe Brennan to retire

December 02, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Fluor (FLR) “announced that after more than three decades of service, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Brennan, will retire effective July 1, 2025. Fluor’s Board of Directors has appointed John Regan as his successor, effective March 1, 2025. egan currently serves as Fluor’s Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. He brings more than three decades of financial and industry expertise, as well as extensive experience managing public company financial planning, reporting and operations. Prior to joining Fluor, Regan served as CFO of Alta Mesa and CFO of Vine Oil & Gas LP. Regan is a Certified Public Accountant, licensed in Texas, and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.”

