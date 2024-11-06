Flowers Foods' Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 8. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 30 cents per share, indicating an increase of 3.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

FLO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, almost in line with the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Things to Consider Ahead of FLO’s Upcoming Results

Flowers Foods has been benefiting from its portfolio strategy, as part of which it is transitioning a larger part of its sales to higher-margin branded retail products, alongside enhancing the profitability of the private label and away-from-home business. The company has been solidifying its brands via innovation and marketing investments. It has been benefiting from its branded portfolio, with brands like Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder and Canyon continuing to lead the market.

However, the challenging consumer environment, characterized by inflationary pressures, has led to shifts in spending habits. Consumers are opting for more cost-effective at-home dining options, which have affected Flowers Foods in the quick-service restaurant segment — a crucial part of its business. This volatility in consumer spending raises concerns about the potential for continued weakness in this channel, which could impede recovery and impact profitability. Our model suggests a 0.5% dip in volumes for the third quarter.



Any volatility in ingredient costs is also a concerning factor. That said, the company has been undertaking pricing and saving measures and efforts to enhance business efficiency. Flowers Foods has been enhancing its cost structure and increasing its expected annual savings from $30-$40 million to $40-$50 million in the second-quarter 2024 earnings release. This was achieved through targeted initiatives, including workforce reductions, reduced third-party spending and optimization of the Direct-Store-Delivery network.



These factors bode well for the quarter under review. We expect pricing to be up 0.7%, and the adjusted operating margin to expand 50 basis points to 7.6% in the third quarter.

Earnings Whispers for FLO

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Flowers Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Flowers Foods carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -0.85%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

