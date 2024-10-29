Florida's Wealthiest Congressional Districts – 2024 Study

Following redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, the new borders of Florida's 118th Congressional districts could play an important role in the 2024 election. Wealth distribution across these redefined districts provides insight into the evolving economic landscapes of Florida’s communities, potentially affecting voter concerns and priorities.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked Florida’s congressional districts based on the percentage of households with an annual income of $200,000 or higher.
Key Findings
- Almost one in five households earn over $200,000 in Florida's richest district. In FL-27, which is located entirely within Miami-Dade County, 17.2% of households – totalling 51,838 – are high earners. The median income in this district is just shy of the U.S. median at $77,440, while the percentage of high earners pulls the mean up to $129,062.
- FL-5 has the highest median income statewide. Florida's 5th congressional district, stretching from southeastern Jacksonville to St. John's County, has a median income of $86,349. It ranks fourth overall for wealth, with 15.1% of households earning $200,000 annually or more.
- Florida's 6th congressional district has the lowest percentage of wealthy households. Ranking 28th out of 28, FL-6 has 18,818 households – only 5.4% of all households – earning above $200,000. This district also has the second-lowest median income statewide at $61,265.
10 Wealthiest Congressional Districts in Florida
Congressional districts are ranked based on the percentage of households earning $200,000 or more annually.
- Florida - 27th District
Within Miami-Dade County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 17.2%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 51,838
- Median income: $77,440
- Mean income: $129,062
- Total households: 301,386
- Florida - 23rd District
Greater Miami area and covering parts of Broward County and southern Palm Beach County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.8%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 55,320
- Median income: $83,420
- Mean income: $126,894
- Total households: 329,284
- Florida - 25th District
Much of southern Broward County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.2%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 44,149
- Median income: $83,567
- Mean income: $115,714
- Total households: 290,456
- Florida - 5th District
Southeastern area of Jacksonville, stretching south to St. Augustine in St. Johns County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.1%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 52,137
- Median income: $86,349
- Mean income: $120,771
- Total households: 345,277
- Florida - 22nd District
Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and unincorporated Palm Beach County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14.7%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 45,084
- Median income: $82,136
- Mean income: $124,901
- Total households: 306,693
- Florida - 14th District
Western Hillsborough County and southeastern Pinellas County, including most of Tampa
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.8%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 47,050
- Median income: $72,238
- Mean income: $113,337
- Total households: 340,940
- Florida - 19th District
Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Bonita Springs, Naples, Marco Island, and areas in Lee and Collier counties
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.8%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 47,159
- Median income: $76,248
- Mean income: $118,686
- Total households: 341,735
- Florida - 21st District
All of St. Lucie County and Martin County, and the northeastern part of Palm Beach County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.7%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 45,834
- Median income: $77,354
- Mean income: $118,029
- Total households: 334,555
- Florida - 16th District
Eastern Hillsborough County and the entirety of Manatee County
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 12.7%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 43,267
- Median income: $83,386
- Mean income: $111,083
- Total households: 340,686
- Florida - 11th District
Sumter County and parts of Lake, Orange, and Polk counties
- Percent of households earning $200,000+: 11.5%
- Number of households earning $200,000+: 38,270
- Median income: $84,534
- Mean income: $109,906
- Total households: 332,783
Data and Methodology
To determine the wealthiest congressional districts, SmartAsset examined the U.S. Census Bureau income data for 2023. Wealthy households are defined as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, which the IRS establishes as the threshold for "high earners". The median and mean income for all households was also examined.
