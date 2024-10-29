Florida's Wealthiest Congressional Districts – 2024 Study

Following redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, the new borders of Florida's 118th Congressional districts could play an important role in the 2024 election. Wealth distribution across these redefined districts provides insight into the evolving economic landscapes of Florida’s communities, potentially affecting voter concerns and priorities.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked Florida’s congressional districts based on the percentage of households with an annual income of $200,000 or higher.

Key Findings

Almost one in five households earn over $200,000 in Florida's richest district. In FL-27, which is located entirely within Miami-Dade County, 17.2% of households – totalling 51,838 – are high earners. The median income in this district is just shy of the U.S. median at $77,440, while the percentage of high earners pulls the mean up to $129,062.

10 Wealthiest Congressional Districts in Florida

Congressional districts are ranked based on the percentage of households earning $200,000 or more annually.

Florida - 27th District

Within Miami-Dade County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 17.2%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 51,838

Median income: $77,440

Mean income: $129,062

Total households: 301,386

Florida - 23rd District

Greater Miami area and covering parts of Broward County and southern Palm Beach County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.8%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 55,320

Median income: $83,420

Mean income: $126,894

Total households: 329,284

Florida - 25th District

Much of southern Broward County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.2%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 44,149

Median income: $83,567

Mean income: $115,714

Total households: 290,456

Florida - 5th District

Southeastern area of Jacksonville, stretching south to St. Augustine in St. Johns County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.1%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 52,137

Median income: $86,349

Mean income: $120,771

Total households: 345,277

Florida - 22nd District

Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and unincorporated Palm Beach County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14.7%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 45,084

Median income: $82,136

Mean income: $124,901

Total households: 306,693

Florida - 14th District

Western Hillsborough County and southeastern Pinellas County, including most of Tampa

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.8%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 47,050

Median income: $72,238

Mean income: $113,337

Total households: 340,940

Florida - 19th District

Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Bonita Springs, Naples, Marco Island, and areas in Lee and Collier counties

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.8%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 47,159

Median income: $76,248

Mean income: $118,686

Total households: 341,735

Florida - 21st District

All of St. Lucie County and Martin County, and the northeastern part of Palm Beach County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.7%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 45,834

Median income: $77,354

Mean income: $118,029

Total households: 334,555

Florida - 16th District

Eastern Hillsborough County and the entirety of Manatee County

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 12.7%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 43,267

Median income: $83,386

Mean income: $111,083

Total households: 340,686

Florida - 11th District

Sumter County and parts of Lake, Orange, and Polk counties

Percent of households earning $200,000+: 11.5%

Number of households earning $200,000+: 38,270

Median income: $84,534

Mean income: $109,906

Total households: 332,783

Data and Methodology

To determine the wealthiest congressional districts, SmartAsset examined the U.S. Census Bureau income data for 2023. Wealthy households are defined as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, which the IRS establishes as the threshold for "high earners". The median and mean income for all households was also examined.

