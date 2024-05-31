FLINT Corp Extends Maturity Dates for Key Loans

ClearStream Energy (TSE:FLNT) has released an update.

FLINT Corp. has successfully extended the maturity dates of its major credit facilities and secured debentures, signaling continued lender support for its growth strategy focused on industrial and geographical diversification. As of the end of March 2024, FLINT had $40.5 million drawn from its Term Loan Facility and $130.1 million in Senior Secured Debentures outstanding, while no borrowings were made from its $50 million Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company specializes in providing a range of services to various sectors, including energy, industrial, and water treatment, with a strong presence across Canada.

