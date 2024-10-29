Flight Centre Expands in UK with Cruise Club Acquisition

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group has acquired Manchester-based Cruise Club UK to accelerate its growth in the global cruise sector and strengthen its UK leisure presence. This strategic move aligns with the company’s focus on expanding its portfolio and increasing cruise and tour sales. With cash reserves funding the acquisition, Flight Centre aims to replicate its successful Australian model in the larger UK market.

