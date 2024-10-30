News & Insights

Flexiroam Completes Transformation, Boosts Revenue

October 30, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Flexiroam Ltd (AU:FRX) has released an update.

Flexiroam Ltd has completed a strategic transformation, aiming for improved operating leverage and capital-light revenue growth. Despite a slight dip in gross profit due to a cyber-theft incident and travel segment margin pressures, the company reported a 3.1% increase in revenue for Q1 FY25. With a new SIM management partnership and cost reduction strategies in place, Flexiroam is poised to capitalize on opportunities in the eSIM global travel roaming sector.

