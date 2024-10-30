Flexiroam Completes Transformation, Boosts Revenue

Flexiroam Ltd (AU:FRX) has released an update.

Flexiroam Ltd has completed a strategic transformation, aiming for improved operating leverage and capital-light revenue growth. Despite a slight dip in gross profit due to a cyber-theft incident and travel segment margin pressures, the company reported a 3.1% increase in revenue for Q1 FY25. With a new SIM management partnership and cost reduction strategies in place, Flexiroam is poised to capitalize on opportunities in the eSIM global travel roaming sector.

For further insights into AU:FRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.