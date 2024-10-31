Flex price target raised to $43 from $39 at Barclays

Barclays analyst George Wang raised the firm’s price target on Flex (FLEX) to $43 from $39 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the earnings report. The firm says positive mix shift is more than offsetting lower sales volumes. With the revenue guide reset behind, the analyst sees a good setup for Flex shares.
