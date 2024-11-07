Flex LNG secures time charter extensions

Flex LNG (FLNG) announced it has agreed with the charterer of Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, a Supermajor, to amend the existing time charter agreements, or TC, for the two LNG carriers where the parties have agreed a new firm period from 2029 to 2032 which may be extended by an additional seven years in total until 2039.

