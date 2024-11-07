Flex LNG secures time charter extensions

Flex LNG (FLNG) announced it has agreed with the charterer of Flex Courageous and Flex Resolute, a Supermajor, to amend the existing time charter agreements, or TC, for the two LNG carriers where the parties have agreed a new firm period from 2029 to 2032 which may be extended by an additional seven years in total until 2039.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLNG:
- Flex LNG Secures Long-Term Charter Extensions
- Flex LNG Engages Investors with Advanced LNG Fleet
- FLEX LNG Bolsters Finances with Successful Refinancing
- Flex LNG files automatic mixed securities shelf
- FLEX LNG Executives Trade Company Shares
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.