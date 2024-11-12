News & Insights

Fletcher Building Tackles WA Plumbing Issues with Industry Response

November 12, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF) has released an update.

Fletcher Building Limited’s subsidiary, Iplex Pipelines Australia, has finalized an Industry Response plan with the Western Australian Government to address plumbing failures in homes using Typlex Pro-Fit pipes. The plan includes a funded work program for participating builders and offers leak detection units to affected homeowners at no cost. Despite some builders not participating, the initiative aims to ensure comprehensive remediation efforts, with significant financial provisions expected in Iplex’s FY25 financial statements.

