FJ Benjamin Updates Board with Strategic Changes

FJ Benjamin Holdings Ltd announces key changes to its Board of Directors following its Annual General Meeting. Notably, Mr. Ng Hin Lee steps down as Lead Independent Director, while Mr. Douglas Jackie Benjamin and Mr. Yee Kee Shian, Leon, are re-elected to key positions. Additionally, the company merges its Nominating and Remuneration Committees to streamline operations.

