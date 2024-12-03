Fiverr price target raised to $32 from $31 at UBS

UBS analyst Joshua Chan raised the firm’s price target on Fiverr (FVRR) to $32 from $31 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after hosting investor meetings with the company at the UBS Technology & AI Conference. The firm says it gained greater appreciation that management is continuing to improve the platform even as GMV could remain flattish into 2025 even as the near-term macro remains largely sluggish, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Another year of mid/high-single-digit revenue growth and 15%+ EBITDA growth is possible in 2025 without material improvement in GMV, UBS argues.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.