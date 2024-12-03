Fiverr price target raised to $32 from $31 at UBS

UBS analyst Joshua Chan raised the firm’s price target on Fiverr (FVRR) to $32 from $31 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after hosting investor meetings with the company at the UBS Technology & AI Conference. The firm says it gained greater appreciation that management is continuing to improve the platform even as GMV could remain flattish into 2025 even as the near-term macro remains largely sluggish, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Another year of mid/high-single-digit revenue growth and 15%+ EBITDA growth is possible in 2025 without material improvement in GMV, UBS argues.

