Fitzroy Minerals Revamps Private Placement Offering

Fitzroy Minerals has adjusted its private placement offering, reducing the price per unit to $0.15 in order to raise between $2.5 million and $3 million for its acquisition of Ptolemy Mining. The funds will support exploration activities and commitments on the Buen Retiro Project among other corporate purposes.

