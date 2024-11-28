Fitzroy Minerals Revamps Private Placement Offering

Norseman Capital (TSE:FTZ) has released an update.
Fitzroy Minerals has adjusted its private placement offering, reducing the price per unit to $0.15 in order to raise between $2.5 million and $3 million for its acquisition of Ptolemy Mining. The funds will support exploration activities and commitments on the Buen Retiro Project among other corporate purposes.
