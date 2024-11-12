FIT Hon Teng Reports Strong Profit Growth for 2024

FIT Hon Teng Limited (HK:6088) has released an update.

FIT Hon Teng Limited has reported a significant increase in net profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with figures reaching $100.7 million compared to $46.2 million in the previous year. The company’s total comprehensive income also rose sharply, standing at $108.5 million, marking a substantial recovery from a loss in the same period last year. Investors are advised to consider the potential fluctuations in future financial results when evaluating the company’s stock.

