News & Insights

Stocks

FIT Hon Teng Reports Strong Profit Growth for 2024

November 12, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FIT Hon Teng Limited (HK:6088) has released an update.

FIT Hon Teng Limited has reported a significant increase in net profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with figures reaching $100.7 million compared to $46.2 million in the previous year. The company’s total comprehensive income also rose sharply, standing at $108.5 million, marking a substantial recovery from a loss in the same period last year. Investors are advised to consider the potential fluctuations in future financial results when evaluating the company’s stock.

For further insights into HK:6088 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.