Fiserv price target raised to $215 from $200 at BTIG

October 22, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

BTIG analyst Andrew Harte raised the firm’s price target on Fiserv (FI) to $215 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 results were about in-line with expectations, while FY24 organic revenue and adjusted EPS guidance were lifted at the low-end of their ranges, the analyst noted. The firm does not think anything from the Q3 report and conference call will “shake investors thesis on FI one way or the other,” adding that the “bigger picture highlight of the quarter was CEO Frank Bisignano’s regular emphasis and examples of FI bringing together its merchant and financial institution ecosystems to increase value for customers while driving long-term growth.”

