Fiserv CEO Nominated for Social Security Role

December 06, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fiserv ( (FI) ) has issued an update.

Frank Bisignano, the CEO of Fiserv, has been nominated by President-elect Trump to lead the Social Security Administration, pending Senate confirmation. While continuing his role at Fiserv, the company has a succession plan ready to appoint a new leader. This nomination highlights the intersection of finance and public service, drawing attention from investors watching Fiserv’s next strategic moves.

