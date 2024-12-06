Fiserv CEO Nominated for Social Security Role

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Frank Bisignano, the CEO of Fiserv, has been nominated by President-elect Trump to lead the Social Security Administration, pending Senate confirmation. While continuing his role at Fiserv, the company has a succession plan ready to appoint a new leader. This nomination highlights the intersection of finance and public service, drawing attention from investors watching Fiserv’s next strategic moves.

