FIS downgraded to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas after payments survey

As previously reported prior to the open, Exane BNP Paribas analyst Thomas Poutrieux downgraded FIS (FIS) to Underperform from Neutral with an $80 price target citing downside risk to Capital Market Solutions growth, less support from non-operational items to adjusted EPS growth, and what it views as a “demanding valuation.” The firm ran its annual Payment Survey, with 3,000 consumers in the U.S., UK, Germany, France and Italy and said the results point to “another slow year ahead,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.