FirstWave Gains Global Reach with Scalable Software

FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (AU:FCT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
FirstWave Cloud Technology Ltd. (ASX:FCT) is making waves in the global cybersecurity and network management software market with its highly scalable products, including the popular open-source tools NMIS and Open-AudIT, used by over 150,000 organizations worldwide. The company boasts a strong presence in major markets like the USA, Latin America, and Australia, and collaborates with 26 global service providers to deliver its software as a cloud service. Their product suite, featuring CyberCision and Secure Traffic Management software, caters to a wide range of cybersecurity and IT audit needs.
For further insights into AU:FCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.