FirstGroup Expands with Lakeside Group Acquisition

October 25, 2024 — 02:10 am EDT

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup has acquired Lakeside Group, a profitable bus and coach service provider in Shropshire and Cheshire, enhancing its portfolio and expanding its presence in the West Midlands. This strategic move aligns with FirstGroup’s ongoing efforts to grow its coaching business and diversify its offerings. The acquisition contributes to FirstGroup’s goal of capturing new regional markets and boosting overall profitability.

