FirstEnergy names Karen McClendon CHRO

FirstEnergy (FE) announced that Karen McClendon has been named senior VP and chief human resources officer, or CHRO, effective November 11. McClendon will spearhead efforts to integrate and advance the company’s human capital strategy. She will oversee human resources functions, including talent management, benefits and compensation, labor and employee relations. McClendon will report to Brian Tierney, FirstEnergy president and CEO. McClendon most recently served as the CHRO at Paychex (PAYX).

