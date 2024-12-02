First Tractor Co Plans Key 2024 Shareholder Meeting

First Tractor Co (HK:0038) has released an update.

First Tractor Co is set to hold its second extraordinary general meeting in December 2024 to discuss and approve a series of agreements with YTO Group Corporation and Sinomach Finance, covering material procurement, sales, energy, and various services from 2025 to 2027. These agreements, if approved, will define the company’s financial and operational partnerships for the next three years. Additionally, amendments to the company’s Articles of Association are also on the agenda.

