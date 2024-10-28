News & Insights

First Tin PLC Unveils Promising Tin Project Updates

October 28, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

First Tin Plc (GB:1SN) has released an update.

First Tin PLC has published its unaudited preliminary results, showcasing significant advancements in its tin projects in Australia and Germany. The company reported a substantial increase in its Mineral Resource Estimates and highlighted its strategic importance in the tin market amid global supply challenges, although it faced a loss before tax of £3.9 million for the period. The acquisition of a 23% stake by Australia’s largest tin producer further validates First Tin’s potential in the industry.

