First Tellurium Secures Key Metal Supply Deal

December 05, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

First Tellurium Corp (TSE:FTEL) has released an update.

First Tellurium Corp’s subsidiary PyroDelta Energy has secured a key agreement with Fenix Advanced Materials to supply high-purity tellurium and other metals for its innovative thermoelectric generators. This deal ensures a stable North American supply chain, crucial amid potential global supply disruptions. PyroDelta is focusing on developing generators for the automobile industry and other sectors, aiming to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

