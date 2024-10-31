First Solar price target lowered to $257 from $274 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on First Solar (FSLR) to $257 from $274 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The target assumes the company’s India production is idled, but the India factory can lead to higher earnings power under higher tariffs pending the election outcome, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

