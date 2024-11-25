News & Insights

First SICAF Boosts Stake in CY4Gate SpA

CY4Gate SpA (IT:CY4) has released an update.

First SICAF S.p.A. has increased its stake in CY4Gate SpA to 5.30%, signaling strong investor confidence in the company’s growth and strategic importance in the cybersecurity and cyber intelligence sectors. This move is expected to bolster CY4Gate’s development initiatives amid a rapidly expanding market.

