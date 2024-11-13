First Resources Reports Growth in 2024 Palm Oil Production

First Resources (Singapore) (SG:EB5) has released an update.

First Resources Limited reported a positive growth in palm oil production for the first nine months of 2024, with a 4.5% increase in Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) harvested and a 3.5% rise in Crude Palm Oil (CPO) production compared to the same period last year. The company attributes this growth to higher yields from its nucleus plantations. These results may interest investors looking at agricultural stocks and commodities.

