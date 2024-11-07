First REIT Expands Unit Holdings with Recent Issuance

First Real Estate Investment (SG:AW9U) has released an update.
First Real Estate Investment Trust has issued 1,661,895 new units to its management as part of their fee, priced at S$0.2768 per unit. This issuance increases the manager’s holdings to over 214 million units, representing 10.25% of the total units available. The move highlights the trust’s reliance on unit issuance as a form of compensation, reflecting common practices in the real estate investment sector.
For further insights into SG:AW9U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.