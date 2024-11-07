First REIT Expands Unit Holdings with Recent Issuance

First Real Estate Investment (SG:AW9U) has released an update.

First Real Estate Investment Trust has issued 1,661,895 new units to its management as part of their fee, priced at S$0.2768 per unit. This issuance increases the manager’s holdings to over 214 million units, representing 10.25% of the total units available. The move highlights the trust’s reliance on unit issuance as a form of compensation, reflecting common practices in the real estate investment sector.

For further insights into SG:AW9U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.