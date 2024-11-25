First Phosphate Enhances Investor Engagement Strategy

First Phosphate Corp. (TSE:PHOS) has released an update.

First Phosphate Corp. has partnered with Capital Analytica and OGIB Corporate Bulletin Ltd. for investor relations and marketing services. These six-month agreements, starting November 20, 2024, aim to enhance the company’s communication strategies and investor engagement, with a total cash consideration of CAD $160,000. This strategic move is expected to bolster First Phosphate’s presence in financial markets and attract investor interest.

