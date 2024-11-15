First National Announces CFO Departure and Interim Appointment

First National ( (FXNC) ) has issued an update.

M. Shane Bell has announced his resignation as Executive Vice President and CFO of First National Corporation and First Bank to pursue other opportunities, effective December 2, 2024. The company has named Bruce E. Thomas, currently Senior Vice President of Finance, as the interim CFO. Thomas brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Essex Bank and Community Bankers Trust Corporation.

