First National And Touchstone Bankshares Receive Both Shareholders Approvals For Merger

(RTTNews) - First National Corp. (FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank, and Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (TSBA), the bank holding company of Touchstone Bank, announced Tuesday they received the required approval of each company's shareholders to consummate the previously announced merger of Touchstone with and into First National in an all-stock transaction at separate shareholder meetings held on August 29, 2024.

Immediately following the Merger, Touchstone Bank would then merge with and into First Bank. The parties expect the Merger to be effective in the fourth quarter of 2024.

