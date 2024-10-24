First of Long Island reports Q3 EPS 25c, consensus 20c

Reports Q3 revenue $22.06M, consensus $21.24M. Reports Q3 book value per share $17.25. President and CEO Chris Becker commented on the company’s results: “We are encouraged by a second consecutive linked quarter showing improvements in key financial metrics. After an increase in the net interest margin of one basis point in the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2024, the margin increased nine basis points in the third quarter of 2024 when compared to second quarter of 2024. We are optimistic the trend will continue during the fourth quarter of this year. Excluding merger and branch consolidation expenses, our noninterest expense remains well controlled and in line with expectations. Finally, our credit quality results remained strong.”

