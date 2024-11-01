First Lithium Limited Announces New ASX Quotation

Ookami Ltd. (AU:FL1) has released an update.

First Lithium Limited has announced the quotation of 2 million options with the ASX, set to expire in September 2026. This move underscores the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives in the lithium sector. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects First Lithium’s growth ambitions.

