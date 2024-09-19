First Horizon Unit Penalized by SEC, to Pay $325,000 to Settle Charges

First Horizon Corporation FHN, wealth management subsidiary, First Horizon Advisors, Inc., has been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for failing to maintain and implement policies and procedures designed to achieve compliance with Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI).

The charges are related to First Horizon's recommendations for structured notes, a type of derivative security.



SEC Charges First Horizon for Multiple Violation

The SEC’s order finds that First Horizon failed to comply with its Reg BI policies and procedures in multiple ways.

More than 5,000 client brokerage accounts were transferred from BD Iberia Financial Services LLC to First Horizon's system after they merged in July 2020. FHN was unable to assess structured note recommendations for compliance with its Reg BI standards and procedures due to incompatibilities between the two systems, which prevented First Horizon from having accurate client information.

As mandated by First Horizon's Reg BI policies and procedures, the registered representatives who joined First Horizon from the merging broker-dealer were not able to access First Horizon's exception reporting site to analyze structured notes transactions marked as non-compliant.

The SEC also finds that, in 2023, the firm approved structured note recommendations without all the documentation required by its Reg BI policies and procedures.

“To help reduce the chance of retail customer harm, Reg BI requires broker-dealers to establish, maintain and enforce written policies and procedures reasonably designed to achieve compliance with Reg BI as a whole,” said Osman Nawaz, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Complex Financial Instruments Unit. “This action underscores that broker-dealers must ensure appropriate compliance around complex financial products and that it is not enough to simply have written policies; firms must also enforce them.”

According to the SEC's order, First Horizon violated its compliance obligation with Reg BI.



Penalty to be Paid by First Horizon

First Horizon consented to settle the SEC's claims by paying a $325,000 civil penalty.

To settle the SEC's charges, First Horizon agreed to a censure and a cease-and-desist order in addition to the civil penalty.



FHN’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past year, FHN’s shares have surged 46.2% compared with the industry’s 27.3% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, First Horizon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Legal Issues Faced by Other Finance Companies

This month, The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD agreed to pay a $28-million penalty in response to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) order concerning credit reporting issues. The bank has been accused of mishandling customers’ credit information and failing to make necessary amendments to its practices.

TD must pay $20 million into the CFPB’s fund for victims of consumer financial protection law violations. An additional $7.76 million will be used to compensate affected customers, each of whom will receive $150. Any of the unclaimed funds will be transferred to the CFPB.

In a settlement with the California Department of Justice over crypto withdrawals, Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s HOOD cryptocurrency platform is set to pay $3.9 million. Per the claims, HOOD prevented its customers from withdrawing cryptocurrency from their accounts between 2018 and 2022.

Per California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, Robinhood violated California law as it failed to deliver cryptocurrencies that its customers bought and because of this, customers were unable to withdraw their assets, forcing them to sell the same to exit the platform.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.