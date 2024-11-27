First Helium Plans Strategic Two-Well Drilling

First Helium Inc. (TSE:HELI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First Helium Inc. is set to boost its oil production potential with a two-well drilling program at its Worsley property, targeting both a proven undeveloped location and a large Leduc anomaly. This strategic move aims to enhance cash flow opportunities while exploring high-impact oil targets efficiently.

For further insights into TSE:HELI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.