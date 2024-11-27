First Helium Plans Strategic Two-Well Drilling

First Helium Inc. (TSE:HELI) has released an update.
First Helium Inc. is set to boost its oil production potential with a two-well drilling program at its Worsley property, targeting both a proven undeveloped location and a large Leduc anomaly. This strategic move aims to enhance cash flow opportunities while exploring high-impact oil targets efficiently.
