First Helium Plans Strategic Two-Well Drilling

November 27, 2024 — 11:11 am EST

First Helium Inc. (TSE:HELI) has released an update.

First Helium Inc. is set to boost its oil production potential with a two-well drilling program at its Worsley property, targeting both a proven undeveloped location and a large Leduc anomaly. This strategic move aims to enhance cash flow opportunities while exploring high-impact oil targets efficiently.

