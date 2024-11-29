First Growth Funds Decisions at 2024 AGM

First Growth Funds (TSE:FGFL) has released an update.
First Growth Funds Limited successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving the re-election of key directors and the appointment of a new auditor. This marks another step forward for the company as it continues to diversify its investments across various asset classes.
