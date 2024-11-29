News & Insights

Stocks
MTOMF

First Growth Funds Decisions at 2024 AGM

November 29, 2024 — 11:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Growth Funds (TSE:FGFL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First Growth Funds Limited successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving the re-election of key directors and the appointment of a new auditor. This marks another step forward for the company as it continues to diversify its investments across various asset classes.

For further insights into TSE:FGFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTOMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.