First Graphene Expands Market with New Ventures

October 28, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

First Graphene Ltd has reported a promising quarter ending September 2024, with significant developments including a collaboration to enhance perovskite solar cells and a major research initiative in the hydrogen sector. The company has generated approximately A$164,000 in income, capitalizing on graphene sales and development programs, and is looking to expand its market presence with new commercial opportunities in various sectors. These strategic moves aim to boost revenue and enhance shareholder value.

