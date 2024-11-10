News & Insights

First Graphene Director Increases Stake with New Award

November 10, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

First Graphene Ltd has announced a change in its director’s interest, with Michael Quinert acquiring 300,000 additional Performance Rights under the company’s Incentive Award Plan. This brings Quinert’s total Performance Rights to 500,000, alongside his 392,500 fully paid ordinary shares. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the director’s increased stake in the company’s future performance.

