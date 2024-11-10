First Graphene Aligns Director Interest with New Award

First Graphene Ltd (AU:FGR) has released an update.

First Graphene Ltd announced a change in Director Andrew James Goodwin’s interest, with the acquisition of 300,000 Performance Rights under their Incentive Awards Plan. This change reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align director interests with its strategic goals. Investors in the stock market may find this an indicator of the company’s commitment to incentivizing its leadership.

